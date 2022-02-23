Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Releases Earnings Results

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($4.68), Yahoo Finance reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%.

Shares of GOTU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,658,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,364. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $486.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

