Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $253,183.07 and approximately $133.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,568.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.34 or 0.06988202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00285028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.22 or 0.00777827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00071126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00402661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00222335 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.