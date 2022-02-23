-$0.28 EPS Expected for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have commented on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 122,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,232. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

