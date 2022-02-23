Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the lowest is $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.
CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
CUE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 331,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,815. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.59.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
