Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the lowest is $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,664.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 331,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,815. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

