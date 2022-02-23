MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $10,977.90 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $10,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard bought 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard bought 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 10,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in MediaCo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares during the period.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

