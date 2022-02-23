MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $10,977.90 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $10,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard bought 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard bought 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,176.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 10,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $17.40.
MediaCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaCo (MDIA)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.