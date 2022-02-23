Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues Earnings Results

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sierra Wireless updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 1,347,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 695.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

