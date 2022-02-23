Tranchess Price Reaches $0.88 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Tranchess has a market cap of $56.03 million and approximately $30.28 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,597.58 or 1.00078097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00069070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00337009 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,677,266 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

