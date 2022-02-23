Bitcoin Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,568.24 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $712.54 billion and approximately $21.68 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.22 or 0.00777827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00222335 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025965 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,966,643 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

