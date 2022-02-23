Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $2,708,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $4,297,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 345,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,492. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

