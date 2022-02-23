Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO Purchases 12,500 Shares

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GHM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.68. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

