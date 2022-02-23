OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.
Shares of ONEW traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 167,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $741.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.51.
In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $3,249,021. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (Get Rating)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
