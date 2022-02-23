OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of ONEW traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 167,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $741.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $3,249,021. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

