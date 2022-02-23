AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.
AXGN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 888,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,373. The stock has a market cap of $331.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.
AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AxoGen (AXGN)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.