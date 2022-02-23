AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

AXGN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 888,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,373. The stock has a market cap of $331.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AxoGen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,213 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 790,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 180,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 66,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.