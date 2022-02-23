Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 15,100 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,006,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $374.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

