Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 56,050 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88.

NYSE:PARR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 381,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.