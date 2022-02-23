Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 56,050 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.
- On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.
- On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $770,192.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52.
- On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88.
NYSE:PARR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 381,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.
Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
