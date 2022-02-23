Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 695,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,085. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

