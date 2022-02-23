$0.24 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. Option Care Health reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after purchasing an additional 726,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 570,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.