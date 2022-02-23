Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will post $5.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.52 million to $6.94 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.94 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $937.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 3.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

