-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyliion.

Several equities analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hyliion stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 2,492,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,154. The stock has a market cap of $616.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

In related news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 298,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

