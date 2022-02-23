Wrapped BNB Market Cap Tops $2.00 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $754.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $368.64 or 0.00981240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06976924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,539.13 or 0.99920476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049680 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,438,860 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

