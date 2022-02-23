SHIELD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $115,631.40 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,569.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.99 or 0.06992436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00285237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.37 or 0.00778230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00070705 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00402721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00222442 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.