The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.32. 254,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

