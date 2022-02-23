Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $129.70

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.70 and last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 395459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.