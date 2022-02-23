BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE ZWK traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.55. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 52-week low of C$28.61 and a 52-week high of C$35.25.

