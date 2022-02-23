CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Raises Dividend to $5.24 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 5.24 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. 64,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,590.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

