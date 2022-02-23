National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,324. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.