ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

ManTech International stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. 210,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $1,707,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ManTech International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ManTech International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ManTech International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

