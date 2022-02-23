VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the lowest is $3.88 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 671,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

