Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $4,886,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.84. 1,929,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,499. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.52. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

