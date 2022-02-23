Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.84. 1,929,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,499. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.52. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.
