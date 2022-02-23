Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.50 million and the lowest is $42.60 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $42.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.25. 9,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878. The company has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.