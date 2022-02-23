$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) to post $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. Braskem reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 303,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,888. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

