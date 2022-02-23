Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,543. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

