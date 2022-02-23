Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,451. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

