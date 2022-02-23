Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Avantor reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5,132.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 473,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 464,396 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.9% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

