Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $37,577.55 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $37,577.55 or 1.00110954 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and approximately $150.02 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00069420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022648 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002328 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00337214 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 263,162 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.