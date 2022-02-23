Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

