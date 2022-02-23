Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANDE. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38. Andersons has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

