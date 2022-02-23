Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,675. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,812,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

