Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FPI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 19,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

