Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.
FPI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 19,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.85.
FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.