Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 20,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,115. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 143.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

