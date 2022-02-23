Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.28.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 225,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,800 shares of company stock worth $19,474,840 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

