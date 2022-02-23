$1.90 EPS Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.70. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. 28,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

