Bank of America Lowers Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) to Neutral

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 153,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,132. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kaltura by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

