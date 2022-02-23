OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.17

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.17 and last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 2553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

