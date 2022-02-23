Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

WWW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 37,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

