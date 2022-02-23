Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,632 shares.The stock last traded at $40.22 and had previously closed at $40.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBA shares. StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

