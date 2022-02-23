Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,632 shares.The stock last traded at $40.22 and had previously closed at $40.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

