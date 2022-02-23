KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 145,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

