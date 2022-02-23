Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $734.27

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $719.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock traded down $15.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,540. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $377.00 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.