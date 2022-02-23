Analysts Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 165,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 36,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,660. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

