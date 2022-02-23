Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grifols by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

