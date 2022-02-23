Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grifols by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
